DUI enforcement increasing during New Years weekend

Law-enforcement continues the Sober or Slammer crack down through this weekend on drunk driving.

If you’re planning to drink this weekend, you better make sure to plan not to drive.

LCpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says, “We know New Year’s Eve is a time that many people want to celebrate and sometimes that celebration involves alcohol.”

Southern says that’s fine, just make sure you don’t try to drive after drinking. “We will have stepped up enforcement. Our troopers are constantly looking for impaired drivers but we’re also partnering with our local agencies as well.”

Agencies like the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Mike Cochran says, “We will have extra cars out there doing DUI traffic safety checkpoints, saturation patrols, extra cars in neighborhoods just to make sure everybody’s safe.”

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis is planning to hit the roads as well. “I know Sheriff Lewis will be out there so you might just get stopped by the sheriff.”