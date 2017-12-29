Columbia Police investigating reported shooting outside Five Points grocery store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a reported shooting outside of a grocery store.

According to NBC affiliate WIS-TV, CPD spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons confirmed officers are responding to the Food Lion on Harden Street.

No word on suspects or when the shooting took place.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit http://www.Midlandscrimestoppers.com to email a tip.

