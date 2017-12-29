Columbia Police investigating reported shooting outside Five Points grocery store

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a reported shooting outside of a grocery store.

According to NBC affiliate WIS-TV, CPD spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons confirmed officers are responding to the Food Lion on Harden Street.

No word on suspects or when the shooting took place.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit http://www.Midlandscrimestoppers.com to email a tip.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s