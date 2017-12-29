Coat, food giveway scheduled for January 1 in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A coat and food giveaway will take place in Charleston for the underserved.

State Representative Wendell Gilliard and Paster Goardon Cashwell will hold their annual event at the corner of Harris and Meeting Streets on Monday, January 1.

“It is our sincere hope that this annual drive to care for the underserved will turn into a statewide event,” a news release by State Representative Wendell Gilliard said.

Donations can be made at Mike Miller’s Barber Shop at 1114 Mazyck Street in North Charleston or you can call Pastor Cashwell at 843-568-8962.

Gilliard and Cashwell ask for donations of coats and food only — no monetary donations.

