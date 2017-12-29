City leaders urge residents to use ride share companies for the New Year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As 2017 closes, Mayor Tecklenburg, Charleston Police, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are urging residents to become designated riders for New Year’s Eve.

This new campaign encourages those that may be going out to party to have a designated person call a ride share company like Uber to avoid drinking and driving.

South Carolina is sixth in the nation for the most drunk driving fatalities. According to MADD, between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve in 2016, there were 891 drunk driving fatalities across the nation.

“There’s no excuse, there’s just no excuse for our citizens to be driving drunk this weekend or anytime for that matter,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. “I mean we know it’s a problem, the statistics are there. If you want to have an adult beverage to bring in the New Year, that’s fine, be responsible; find another way to get home other than driving your car.”

Ride share companies can be found in the Apple or Goggle Play Store.