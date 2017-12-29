CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Brawl breaks out in Waffle House — this time in Ohio

LIMA, Ohio (KXAN) — Authorities in Ohio have released a two-minute long cellphone clip showing a brawl inside a Waffle House in hopes of getting tips on who was involved.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says the fight happened in Lima on Dec. 26 around 3 a.m. In the video, it looks like a dozen or so people were involved in the fight.

The large brawl also had mini fights going on inside the 24-hour diner.

The fight in the Ohio Waffle House happened just 24 hours after a brawl in the Fayetteville, North Carolina Waffle House. During that incident, which was also caught on video, several items were thrown and a woman was later arrested.

In Ohio, the person recording the fight near the end of the clip can be heard standing at the counter saying, “Yeah, I need my food, still.” He then hands another cellphone he found to its rightful owner.

The fight that happened inside then spilled out into the parking lot in front of deputies as they arrived. Moniqua Lasenby, 26, was arrested and charged with persistent disorderly conduct. Nahporchia Allen, 22, was charged with a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct by fighting.

Now, deputies are trying to identify the other people involved in the melee.