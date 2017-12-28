U.S. Coast Guard teams expand ship rescue operations in Puerto Rico after Hurricane María

SAN JUAN – The response team for the Emergency Support Function 10 (ESF-10) continued on Wednesday with evaluations in Palmas del Mar, Puerto Chico, Fajardo, Salinas, Mayaguez and Cabo Rojo to identify and remove vessels that were devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Since the last update, the teams removed affected boats in Puerto Chico and Salinas, and conducted damage assessments with diving equipment in La Parguera.

On Tuesday, the teams offered guidance on the salvage process to affected boat owners in Cabo Rojo, while other teams conducted damage assessments in Piñones.

So far, the response teams have identified 375 boats affected and closed 177 of the cases. The teams have communicated with 217 owners and responded to 34 pollution reports. Specialists in pollution prevention have removed 7,050 gallons of oily water and collected four cubic yards of debris stained by oil from these vessels.

The ESF-10 Puerto Rico work team is removing vessels that were destroyed by Hurricane Maria, without cost or penalty for their owners. These vessels represent a threat of contamination to the environment.

This effort is carried out under the direction of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources of Puerto Rico with the objectives of removing each affected vessel, mitigating risks to public health and preserving the native habitat. When the objectives of ESF-10 are met, the recovery of Puerto Rico is contributed.

Boat owners who need assistance are asked to call the hotline for boats affected by Hurricane Maria at (786) 521-3900.

When communicating, they may request the free assistance of the unified command for the removal of a vessel, inform the removal plan for a vessel or inform a vessel that has already been removed.

The Department of Natural and Environmental Resources and the United States Coast Guard along with the Environmental Quality Board of Puerto Rico and the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service. UU established the Command Center for ESF-10 in Puerto Rico on September 27, 2017, after Hurricane María hit the Island on September 19.