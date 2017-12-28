New ordinance regulates when fireworks can be discharged in unincorporated Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – ​A new ordinance regulates when fireworks can be set off in unincorporated parts of Dorchester County.

Fireworks are prohibited after 10 p.m. and before 10 a.m. The exceptions to the regulation are on New Years Eve and on the Fourth of July when fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. the following day. Dorchester County Council approved the ordinance in November.

Anyone who violates the ordinance could face a fine of up to $100.

The ordinance also states that businesses and people selling fireworks have to post a notice that discharging them is prohibited outside of the established times.

The regulation only applies to unincorporated parts of the county. In the town of Summerville the time restrictions for discharging fireworks are the same but the rule does not apply to public fireworks displays authorized to be held on town property. The penalty in Summerville is a higher fine of $500 and/or up to 30 days in jail. Residents living elsewhere in the county should check with their municipality to learn about their town or city’s fireworks regulations.