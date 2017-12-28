Man arrested after authorities find meth during traffic stop in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Berkeley County man is in police custody after Jamestown community members contacted authorities following suspected drug activity.

Guy Michael Dordal is charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

After authorities launched their investigation into the suspected drug activity, “a traffic stop for a moving violation on a vehicle on Highway 52, near Moncks Corner” took place.

Dordal was arrested during the stop on Wednesday, December 27. We’re told at the time of his arrest, Dordal had in his possession 4.2 grams of a crystal substance that subsequently field tested presumptive to be methamphetamines.

“Cases like this show that we can clean up Berkeley County when we work together. If you know of a drug dealer that you would like the Sheriff’s Office to investigate, please contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Tip Line at 843-719-4692 and let us know. These folks are poisoning our community and must be stopped,” Sheriff Duane Lewis stated.

Dordal currently being held at the Hill Finklea Detention Center.

