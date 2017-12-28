Emergency shelter opens due to low temperatures

By Published:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Hibben United Methodist Church opened their emergency cold shelter for the homeless Thursday night due to low temperatures in Charleston.

Buses picked up those in need of shelter in downtown Charleston, surrounding areas, and Mount Pleasant. The shelter opened at 7 p.m.

“This time of year as the weather kind of indicates, there’s a need for a place for those that don’t otherwise have a place to go when the weather gets cold,” said volunteer Stephanie Lanier.

When temperatures fall below 34 degrees, the church opens the emergency shelter for those without homes. The pastor tells me that being able to do this is a blessing.

“It warms my heart and makes me feel like I’m doing what God has called me to do and helping those who need help.”

Thursday night the guest signed in, picked their bed, hard a home cooked dinner, took a shower, and fellowshipped with everyone. Friday morning they will wake up at 7 a.m., eat a warm breakfast, and receive a packed lunch and extra snacks.

This is the fifth year the church has done this. With temperatures expecting to be below 34 degrees in the days to come, the shelter may be open for a few more nights. To stay up to date with when the shelter will be open, click here and follow the Hibben UMC Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s