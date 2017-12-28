City of Charleston acquires land for Lowcountry Lowline

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) — The City of Charleston announced the acquisition of over a mile-and-one-half of railroad right-of-way from Norfolk-Southern Corporation. The purchase of the land was made possible through a public-private partnership with Friends of the Lowcountry LowLine (LCLL). The city and LCLL split the $4.6 million cost of the land.

The city will now work with LCLL on the planning and design of the urban linear park.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said, “When complete, the LowLine will be a great asset for our city, providing new opportunities for recreation and mobility, and new alternatives for drainage and flooding improvements along the spine of the peninsula. I’d like to thank Friends of the Lowcountry LowLine for their partnership in this important project.”