Woman faces slew of charges in series of Sumter County crashes

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) — A Sumter woman has been arrested and is facing numerous charges after she reportedly wrecked three vehicles, including a Sheriff’s Office Patrol car, starting around 8 a.m. Wednesday near Eagle Road in Sumter County.

Mia Victoria Thornton, 21, of Sumter, is being held in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center, charged with grand larceny and failure to stop for a blue light and siren. Other charges are expected.

According to the reports, about 8 a.m. Thornton took her boyfriend’s vehicle without his permission. She reportedly wrecked that vehicle near Eagle Road and began walking toward town.

She then caught a ride with a Good Samaritan but, as they approached other traffic on Pinewood Road, she reportedly grabbed the steering wheel, forcing the vehicle into another vehicle. When the driver got out to check on the occupants of the other vehicle she reportedly jumped in the driver’s seat and fled driving the vehicle in which she had previously been a passenger.

A few minutes later she reportedly wrecked that vehicle on Pinewood Road and again began walking back toward town.

A tow truck driver picked her up and brought her back to the wrecked vehicle on Pinewood Road, where a trooper from the SC Highway Patrol had responded and called for a deputy to assist.

Thornton was handcuffed and placed in the rear of the deputy’s vehicle. She was able to slip her hand from one of the cuffs and crawled through a porthole window into the front seat. She then led deputies on a 15-minute chase with speeds that exceeded 100 mph that ended when she crashed through a gate and fence before plowing into a tree in the Sumter Industrial Park. Damages at the Industrial Park business were estimated at about $15,000. There has been no estimated of the Good Samaritan’s vehicle at this time. Damage to the patrol car is estimated at more than $10,000.

The case is under active investigation and more charges will be forthcoming.

She will have a bond hearing on these charges at 8 a.m. on Thursday at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.