West Ashley convenience store robbed of $500

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a convenience store robbery in West Ashley.

The incident happened at the Exxon store on Highway 61 on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:12 p.m.

The store owner told investigators that a man came into the store, held a gun him, and demanded money.

The suspect was wearing black clothing with a white cloth covering his face at the time of the incident, according to a report.

He left with about $500.

No arrests were made. If you have any information, contact police.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.