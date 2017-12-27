Warming centers to open in Berkeley County

By Published:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — With freezing temperatures expected this week, Berkeley County will open several warming center locations, starting Sunday evening.

On Sunday, December 31,  Fresh Anointing Ministries will serve as a warming center.  The location will open from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. and will provide hot meals for dinner, beds for the evening and breakfast in the morning.

From Monday, January 1 to January 3, both Goose Creek UMC and Fresh Anointing Ministries will serve as a warming center. The two locations will also open from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. and will provide hot meals for dinner, beds for the evening and breakfast in the morning.

if you have any questions, call the Berkeley County Emergency Preparedness Department at 843-719-4166.

