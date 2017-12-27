Walterboro man wanted for attempted murder in Christmas Day shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who they say is responsible for a shooting in Walterboro.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a warrant for Sam Quentin Brown, 29 of Walterboro.

Brown is wanted on attempted murder charges following to an incident on Monday, December 25.

According to the victim and witnesses, Sam Brown attempted to shoot the victim with a firearm at a home on Gadsden Loop during an argument.

If you have any information, contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or 1-888-Crime-SC, you can remain anonymous.

