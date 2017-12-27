Tagged great white shark missing from scans since June

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP/WCBD) – A 3,500-pound great white shark made famous online has vanished from electronic monitoring.

The research group OCEARCH, a nonprofit dedicated to studying great whites and other large marine species, says the transmitter on the shark known as Mary Lee has not sent a signal since June 17, when she was swimming off the New Jersey coast.

In a Florida Times-Union report, Founding chairman Chris Fischer said the transmitter’s batteries simply may have died, partly because Mary Lee surfaced frequently, which triggered more signals.

Mary Lee has been the darling of the East Coast since she was tagged off Cape Cod in 2012, then turned up near Isle of Palms two months later.

She’s foraged much of the Atlantic but has continued to return to Lowcountry waters for what researchers guess is a rich supply of fish around the state’s many inlets.

Sightings should be reported to OCEARCH.

Fischer said he expected Mary Lee to live another 20 years.