Rifle, crack pipe found following police pursuit in Charleston County

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Lowcountry man is facing a number of charges including failure to stop for blue lights following a police chase through several parts of Charleston, Tuesday night.

In addition to the failure to stop for blue lights charge, Brandenn Holmes Henrikson, 25, of Charleston, is also charged with driving under suspension, felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say the charges stemmed from officers while patrolling near Ashley Phosphate, spotting a car “failing to maintain their lane of travel” on Tuesday, December 26 at 10:43 p.m.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and the driver, Henrikson, stopped at Ashley Phosphate and E. Spartan Blvd.

As a deputy tries to approach him, Henrikson then drives towards Ashley Phosphate where the pursuit continued for one hour through West Ashley, the crosstown of downtown Charleston, James Island Connector, and back to West Ashley.

Officers attempted to use stop sticks several times, without being successful.

The vehicle finally stopped between Orange Grove Road and Cosgrove Road. Henrikson then surrendered without incident.

During a vehicle search, authorities found a long rifle, a crack pipe, and a pink plastic clear baggy containing white residue, according to an incident report.

Henrikson is now being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

