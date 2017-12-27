Reward now offered after dog shot near McClellanville

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Animal Society is offering a reward for information on a shooting involving an 8-year-old dog in Charleston County.

“Lil Buck” was found near McLellanville on December 7 with one of his legs severely infected and dangling. An investigation revealed the puppy was shot and managed to survive on his own for several days, before being brought to Charleston Animal Society for emergency care.

“We immediately cleaned his wounds, got him on antibiotics and our veterinarians made the decision that his leg would have to be amputated,” said Charleston Animal Society Director of Anti-Cruelty and Outreach Aldwin Roman. “Some of the birdshot that tore through his body is still in there, and unfortunately, it will remain for the rest of his life.”

The animal’s care was made possible through Toby’s Fund, the Charleston Animal Society’s medical fund, which treats hundreds of animals every year. The average cost of saving an animal at Charleston Animal Society is $369 – but in cases like Lil Buck’s that number can skyrocket, according to a news release.

“We want to provide the best care possible for every animal that comes through our doors,” said Dr. Lucy Fuller, Senior Director of Veterinary Care at Charleston Animal Society. “We are so thankful that Toby’s Fund makes that possible for animals like Lil Buck.” Since his surgery, Lil Buck has been recovering with a Charleston Animal Society foster family.

A reward for information that leads to the arrest and felony conviction of the person or persons responsible for the incident is being offered by Charleston Animal Society.

“We are offering this $3,000 reward, to show our commitment to fighting cruelty wherever it exists,” said Charleston Animal Society CEO Joe Elmore.

We’re told in 2017, Charleston Animal Society has investigated 40 cases of animal cruelty.

