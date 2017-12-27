Preparing for freezing temperatures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Storm Team 2 Meteorologists are forecasting a wintry mix heading for the Lowcountry on Thursday into Friday. There are three things to protect during these cold temperatures: pets, plants, and pipes.

For pets, it’s best to keep them inside during the cold weather. If you can’t, Charleston Animal Society Senior Director of Veterinary Medicine, Lucy Fuller, says, “Cold is one thing, but wet and cold is much worse. So shelter, warm bedding, indoor or outdoor, indoor preferred. If you have a garage they can be in during the night that would be great to protect from wind.”

If your pets are staying outside, make sure they have access to clean water.

Fuller says, “Make sure in the morning you check it and refill it because it can freeze over.”

And tap the hood of your car before hitting the road in case you have a feline stowaway.

Fuller says, “Cats like to get up around engine blocks and we’ve had cats come in who were burned by the engine because it was hot.”

Once you’ve protected your pets, it’s time to take care of those plants. Citrus is especially vulnerable to the cold.

Home Depot Garden Specialist, Debbie Willard, says, “You don’t want to waste your money on killing your plants, and then have to turn around and replace everything.”

She adds, tropical plants, annuals, vegetables, and roses should be brought inside if possible, or covered when temperatures reach below freezing.

Willard says, “They sell stuff specifically for that, or get yourself a blanket and cover what you don’t want to lose.”

When temperatures dip, there’s a risk your pipes could burst. Plumbers recommend opening the cabinets under the sink to let warm air in and drip the faucet at the end of the house farthest from the water source.

LimRic Plumbing, Heating and Air Service Technician, Daniel Popejoy, says, “Whether it be the third floor, or if you live in a ranch house the fixture on the farthest end. Just running the fixture at a slow dribble out of it, allowing water to move freely through so that it doesn’t freeze.”

He says you should also make sure you know where your home’s water shut-off is in case there is an emergency.