Possible wintry mix headed for Lowcountry late Thursday, Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A slug of moisture is moving across the Southeastern states and heads our way today. Scattered to steady rain moves east across the Lowcountry through midday, then scattered to isolated showers linger through mid-afternoon. Then we dry out for the evening but maintain a mostly cloudy sky. It’s a chilly rain with temps hovering in the mid-40s. In fact, it’s likely we saw midnight highs today since most areas were in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tonight, under a mostly cloudy sky temperatures drop to the low to mid-30s.

Thursday’s forecast we are going to have to watch very closely. A strong wedge building in on Thursday which means we are in for a very cold day. Highs are only in the upper 30s to around 40 which is 20+ degrees below normal. We see an overcast sky with areas of drizzle and some showers possible. The tricky part of the forecast is that the focus for the moisture is over the Atlantic, the question is how close to the coast does the rain get. The cold air will be in place so if the moisture moves closer to the coastline we will get freezing rain mixing in. The impacts of the freezing rain look minor right now. The biggest concerns are area bridges and overpasses which could be icy on Friday morning’s commute.

We dry out on Friday afternoon with the high temperature still into the 40s. Saturday looks to be the warmest day this week with highs in the mid-50s under a sunny sky. But another major shot of cold air is on the way making for a very chilly New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

[/mg_wxgallery]