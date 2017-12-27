More pregnant women are using pot, study finds

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, a marijuana joint is rolled in San Francisco. On Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, the American Academy of Pediatrics is highlighting warnings about marijuana's potential harms for teens amid increasingly lax laws and attitudes on pot use. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There’s been a rise in the number of pregnant women who are using marijuana to soothe anxiety and morning sickness.

Researchers observed a sample of pregnant women in California and saw a 3-percent increase in use form 2009 through 2016.

One expert said the rise may be attributed to the increased availability of legal marijuana in recent years.

While marijuana effects on a fetus aren’t clear, doctors do caution women that smoking could lead to lower birth weights and developmental problems.

