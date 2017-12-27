Mayor renames part of street to honor Charleston businessman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP/WCBD) – A portion of a street in downtown Charleston is being named for a man whose family has done business in the city for more than a century.

City officials say Mayor John Tecklenburg on Wednesday is dedicating a portion of Broad Street as “Henry Berlin Block.”

The designation honors the former owner of Berlin’s, the retail shop that’s been in business there since 1883. Berlin came to the United States from Eastern Europe with $1.38 in his pocket, according to the store’s website.

He started making money peddling and selling out of his car until eventually amassing enough to open the store. Berlin’s survived the massive earthquake that rocked Charleston in 1886 and Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

Berlin, who ran the clothing store through the second half of the 20th century, strengthened the store’s ties to the community when he got involved in city politics.

He served on City Council in the 1980s and on former Mayor Joe Riley’s Downtown Revitalization Commission, which helped envision the now-booming retail hub of King Street.