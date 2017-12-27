Man wanted for criminal sexual conduct involving minor

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Lowcountry man wanted on sexual conduct charges involving a minor.

Details are limited but according to authorities, Victor Hibourne Todd, 47, is wanted on three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Todd is most likely in the area of Ravenel, deputies say.

The 47-year-old was last seen in the are of Petunia Lane and Tannenbaum Road. He has also been spotted near the area of Food Lion in Ravenel.

If you have any information, contact the Dorchester County Communications Center at 843-873-5111.

