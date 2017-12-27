Man shot in leg during reported drive-by in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in Hollywood.

Authorities say they responded to Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital on Tuesday, December 26 12:20 p.m. after receiving word of a shooting victim at the hospital.

The victim told investigators that he was at a home in the 4900 block of Highway 174 when a dark gray sedan drove past the home. We’re told one of two suspects started shooting a black handgun from the passenger seat.

The male victim was struck with one bullet in the right calf. A bullet grazed his left thigh, according to an incident report.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information, call police or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

