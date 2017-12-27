Man arraigned on charges by feds after spraying feces on items at West Ashley Harris Teeter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man who authorities say sprayed a foul-smelling brown liquid on produce at a South Carolina grocery store faced a judge, Wednesday morning.

Charleston Police arrested Pau Hang, 41, on October 15 after a manager saw him empty a bottle of liquid with a bad odor like feces on the produce and other items at a Harris Teeter store in West Ashley.

A police report suggested Hang was a contractor and was angry because he thought the store owed him money.

In court on December 27, the 41-year-old entered a not guilty plea in order to preserve his right to review evidence and have a trial.

A federal grand jury indicted Hang earlier this month on charges of attempting to tamper with a consumer product and tainting a consumer product to cause commercial harm.

Hang is being detained because he is subject to deportation from Burma.

On Wednesday, he was approved for a court-appointed attorney.

Attornies want a mental evaluation performed. We’re told he passed on detention hearing.

Hang remains in jail on a $200,000 bond. He faces a total of 13 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

