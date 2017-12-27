Lottery officials say $500 winning tickets were result of programming error

Imagine you buy a lottery ticket and find out you have won $500. Well that’s what happened to lots of people on Christmas day. Now, state lottery officials say it was all a mistake.

SC education lottery officials say a programming error at the lottery’s computer vendor, Intralot, caused Holiday Add-A-Play tickets that were sold between 5:51pm and 7:53pm on Christmas Day to have a play symbol to be repeated in all 9 play areas. That means the ticket would win the top prize of $500. When the error was discovered, sales for that game were stopped. All other lottery tickets and games are continuing as usual.

Bharat Patel is the Owner of Big T’s gas station in Goose Creek. They are the largest lottery sales location in South Carolina. He says some customers who paid $5 won up to $2500 on the game. “They got like $5.00 and play with like $2500 worth of tickets.”

He says customers are understandably very upset. People are, “mad. So mad. I said, ‘We can’t do anything. We can’t.”

If you purchased a Holiday Cash Add-A-Play ticket on Christmas Day during the time period affected, hold on to your ticket until the review is completed. Lottery officials will make another announcement later this week.