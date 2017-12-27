Lottery game suspended after glitch

The South Carolina Education Lottery has announced the indefinite suspension of one of its games because of a computer programming error.

The glitch surfaced on Christmas day, affecting tickets for a game called Holiday Cash Add-A-Play. During a two-hour window, the same play symbol was repeated in all nine play areas on the tickets, which would result in a top prize of $500. In a news release, the Lottery says no more than five identical play symbols should appear for a single play.

Lottery officials suspended the game as soon as the problem was discovered.

All players who purchased a Holiday Cash Add-A-Play ticket on Christmas day between 5:51 p.m. and 7:53 p.m. are being urged to hold on to their tickets until the review is complete.

The Lottery is expected to reveal more information later this week.