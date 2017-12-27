Lawsuit: Sam’s Club discriminated against transgender worker

In this May 9, 2013, file photo, a worker pushes shopping carts in front of a Wal-Mart store in La Habra, Calif. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. enjoyed accelerated business at its core U.S. namesake stores in the fourth-quarter, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, as it drew more shoppers, encouraging signs that its efforts to lower prices and beef services are helping to gain inroads against online leader Amazon.com. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

A transgender woman who worked at Sam’s Club in North Carolina has filed a lawsuit against the big box retailer alleging that former co-workers and managers harassed her over her gender identity.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks unspecified monetary damages and back pay as well as a court order that Sam’s train its employees to prevent future harassment of transgender workers.

Charlene Bost said in the lawsuit that she faced gender-based slurs and other harassment from fellow employees and managers at the Kannapolis store after she began transitioning to life as a woman. She said she was wrongfully fired in 2015 in retaliation for complaints about her treatment.

Media staff members for Wal-Mart Stores Inc., the parent company of Sam’s Club, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

