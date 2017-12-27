North Charleston fire under investigation

By Published: Updated:

Firefighters in North Charleston battled an early morning house fire on Wednesday.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. at a house near the corner of Chicora Ave. and Orvid Street.  Part of the building collapsed shortly after firefighters arrived.

“It was flaming,” said Dwight Herren, who lives next door.  Herren tells News 2 that the house has been vacant for about 5 years.  He believes the fire was likely started by vagrants, who frequent the area.

“If they find an abandoned home, they’re going to try to go inside to stay in.  I guess, keep warm, stay out of the weather and it’s a real bad situation,” Herren said.

North Charleston Division Fire Chief John Whetsell says no one was hurt.  The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s