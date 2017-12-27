North Charleston fire under investigation

Firefighters in North Charleston battled an early morning house fire on Wednesday.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. at a house near the corner of Chicora Ave. and Orvid Street. Part of the building collapsed shortly after firefighters arrived.

“It was flaming,” said Dwight Herren, who lives next door. Herren tells News 2 that the house has been vacant for about 5 years. He believes the fire was likely started by vagrants, who frequent the area.

“If they find an abandoned home, they’re going to try to go inside to stay in. I guess, keep warm, stay out of the weather and it’s a real bad situation,” Herren said.

North Charleston Division Fire Chief John Whetsell says no one was hurt. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.