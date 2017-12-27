Fire closes parts of Chisolm Road on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Chisolm Road is closed in both directions in the 5700 block on Johns Island, according to officials.

The closure is due to a structure fire, according to the St. Johns Fire District.

Details are limited but the closure was announced on Twitter at 11:07 a.m.

We are working to learn more information from the St. Johns Fire District.

