Fire closes parts of Chisolm Road on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Chisolm Road is closed in both directions in the 5700 block on Johns Island, according to officials.

The closure is due to a structure fire, according to the St. Johns Fire District.

Details are limited but the closure was announced on Twitter at 11:07 a.m.

Chisolm Road is closed in both directions in the 5700 block due to a structure fire. — St Johns Fire (@STJFD) December 27, 2017

We are working to learn more information from the St. Johns Fire District.

