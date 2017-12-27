Family hears gunshots, glass breaking at West Ashley home

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a reported shooting in Adams Run, Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded to the 6100 block of Parks Ferry Road on December 27 at 2:10 a.m.

The victim told police that she was inside her home with her husband and granddaughter when she heard gunshots and glass breaking.

No one was injured during the incident. No suspects were seen near the area.

If you have any information, call police or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

