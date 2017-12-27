Electronics, musical instruments stolen from Orangeburg business on Christmas Eve

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for information on a Christmas Eve burglary of an Orangeburg business

Investigators were alerted to a burglary at Templeton Sound Systems on North Road after a motorist noticed what looked like a suspicious vehicle on the property, according to a news release.

The motorist discovered damage to the business and called 911.

When investigators reviewed security footage, several cameras caught a gold-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Captiva Sport, driving behind the building around 6:25 p.m. Sunday and turning its lights off before moving to the front again.

An individual is then seen exiting the vehicle before forcing entry into the business.

A number of electronics and musical instruments were stolen.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Steven Thompson at 803-533-5824 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

