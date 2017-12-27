Driver killed after hitting a tree in Berkeley County identified

Related Coverage Driver killed after hitting a tree in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person killed in a fatal crash, Saturday night.

According to Coroner William “Bill” Salisbury, the victim is 31-year-old, Christopher Lamont Young. His death has been ruled accidental.

The incident happened at 11:45 p.m. on Halfway Creek Road in Berkeley County, according to Troopers.

We’re told Young was traveling on Halfway Creek road when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, went off the left side of the road, and hit a tree.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

