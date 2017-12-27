Dorchester County buys land along the Ashley River for conservation

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A section of land along the Ashley River will now be conserved for after Dorchester County recently bought it.

The county just finished purchasing 127.9 acres of land just south of Dorchester Road and north of Beech Hill Elementary School.

The county’s conservation commission recommended that Dorchester County Council use funds to buy the property because swamp and areas near the river are top priorities for protection.

Conserving the land can assist with flood control, can space for wildlife and outdoor recreation.

Dorchester County Council Chairman Jay Byars said that in a fast-growing areas like Dorchester County conservation of land needs to be a priority so residents can enjoy the river and the outdoors.

“We know we’re going to grow. We want to grow in the right way,” said Byars. “Most people don’t have great access to the river and we’re really focused on those types of areas to be able to get good river access to people that just can’t get out there anymore.”

Right now the land is not accessible by car and there are not any immediate plans to open it for recreational use. However eventually the county plans to create areas for rustic campsites for kayakers and canoers.