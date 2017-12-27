5 killed on South Carolina roadways during Christmas holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas holiday, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The period started Friday, December 22, at 6 p.m. and end Monday, December 25, at midnight.

Interstates 0 US routes, SC roads and secondary roads 5 County roads 0 Seat belt used 1 Seat belt not used 3 Seat belt unknown 0 Seat belt not applicable 1 Pedestrian

As of December 26, 952 people have died on South Carolina highways, compared to 1011 highway deaths during the same time period in 2016.

In 2016, eight people were killed on South Carolina roadways over the Christmas holiday travel period. Of the 636 motor vehicle occupants who have died in 2017, 307 were not wearing safety belts.

Through midnight December 26, 152 pedestrians died compared to 145 in 2016; 113 motorcyclists died compared to 149 in 2016; and 19 bicyclists died compared to 25 in 2016 on state roads and highways, according to the Department of Public Safety.