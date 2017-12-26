How to avoid the weight gain this holiday season

Mt. Pleasant, S.C. – It can be easy to eat more than usual during the holiday season, but you can still make sure you are keeping your gut healthy and weight in check.

The Gut Health MD, Dr. Will Bulsiewicz recommends the following three tips:

1) Do not fast before the big meal.

Dr. Bulsiewicz says fasting before a big meal means you’ll probably end up gorging yourself on unhealthy stuff at parties. Go for a healthy snack before attending the party. Veggies and hummus are a good go-to because it packs in fiber and protein to make you feel satisfied.

2) Take it easy on the liquid calories.



If you want to drink something with zero calories then go for black coffee, tea, water or club soda. Dr. B says you want to avoid beer, soda and blended drinks because they are over 100 calories. Instead, go for a glass of champagne to ring in the New Year. You will only check in 80 calories.

3) Get a good night’s rest.

Dr. Bulsiewicz says studies show that those who don’t sleep enough tend to be hungrier, consume more calories and get less physical activity. He recommends wearing amber glasses.

For more ideas on how to stay healthy, you can visit Dr. B’s website or follow him on Instagram @TheGutHealthMD