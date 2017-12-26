Season of Giving: shelter seeks help as temperatures drop

NORTH CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD) — Lowcountry residents are preparing to take on winter as colder temperatures move in, but for the hundreds of under served and homeless, a visit from jack frost could be brutal and dangerous.

On nights when cold winds rise and temperatures drop, warming shelters begin opening their doors. Many of these shelters provide more than just a warm space, but provide food, showers, laundry and fellowship.

One of these shelters is Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Charleston. Aldersgate opens its doors beginning in January, when temperatures drop below 35 degrees. They say their goal is to make those in need feel like guests, instead of feeling homeless.

The shelter relies on the generosity of volunteers. They partner with other churches in the area to provide volunteers to keep it running. They say 10 to 12 volunteers are needed every night. 20 to 25 people arrive when the shelter opens.

This year 2 partner churches had to drop out due to lack of participation. Now Aldersgate is left shorthanded with freezing temperatures quickly approaching.

They say volunteers can be involved in helping set up cots, check in guests, facilitate showers or clean laundry, but their biggest need may be in the kitchen.

The shelter serves dinner and to-go breakfast. They rely on donations for the food, and when it comes to preparing and serving, they always need help.

They say on some nights, when numbers are unusually high, they can even run out of food. They hope others will donate trays they can keep in the freezer, or drop off food when they see the shelter is open.

A place to sleep and a couple of meals aren’t all they hope to provide. They say they need volunteers to spend time with their guests, making them feel welcome and cared for. They also help with rehabilitation. Some guests who stayed in the past were able to find jobs, permanent homes, and some even come back to serve.

If you would like to volunteer you can find more information at:

http://www.aldersgateremount.org/warming-shelter.html