SCDOT prepares for potentially icy roads

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — The South Carolina department of transportation is preparing to deal with icy roads after a potentially winter mix is expected later in the week.

The SCDOT says they have crews on standby, keeping and eye on the weather and preparing to coat the coats in sand and salt.

Stockpiles of salt, sand and a chemical brine are at locations across the 6 lowcountry counties in zone 6.

James Law, a spokesman for the SCDOT says they have trucks ready to be deployed and portable spreaders that can be attached to pickup trucks.

Their primary focus according to Law are bridges and overpasses, the first areas to see ice if temperatures drop below freezing.

They say that there isn’t a specific temperature or moisture level that they look for, but every response is on a case by case basis.

Law says crews will remain on standby until sometime next week. He added that right now Thursday night into Friday as well as this weekend could be dangerous times to drive.

He says that drivers should watch the forecast and avoid driving on days of heavy precipitation or freezing temperature. He also says that drivers should be mindful of DOT crews working to salt the roads. They may begin deploying the salt brine 12 hours ahead of freezing rain or freezing temperatures.