Protecting your holiday electronics purchases

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- When you unwrap a brand new TV, GoPro, or laptop, you may be tempted to try it out right away. Before you even open the box, take a second to take a picture of the serial number.

According to North Charleston Police Crime Prevention Officer Kyle Jamison, if the item is ever stolen “we can enter it into a national database, then we can call you and tell you we’ve recovered it.”

But if you don’t have the serial number, there’s no way to tell your TV apart from someone else’s.

Jamison says, “There’s not a whole lot we can do in recovering those items to you because there’s generally no way to identify them.”

That serial number could help you get your property back and hold the person who stole it accountable.

Jamison says, “If that serial number is in our national database as stolen, well then we can start the prosecution process against them for possession of stolen goods. Or if we can prove they are actually the ones who stole it, then obviously the burglary.”

And if you don’t want to save the information digitally, Jamison says, “You can always try to find an engraver and engrave the item in an inconspicuous area. We recommend using your driver’s license number so if you don’t have the serial number we can at least look for an individual applied marking.”

After you take the picture of the serial number, and get ready to toss the box, police say do not just set it out on the curb. That could be a sign to thieves about the expensive items in your home. Officers recommend breaking down the box, folding it up, and hiding it in your garbage can instead.