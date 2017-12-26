Local churches celebrate Christmas with a birthday party for Jesus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of local churches joined together to give back to the community on Christmas Day by throwing a birthday party for Jesus Christ.

Spiritual worship, prayer, food, and giving filled the Johnson Hagood Stadium Christmas morning. The mission was to help those in need during the holiday season.

“Kids and families, they may not have had the Christmas they thought they could have had, says event volunteer, Aydrea Toomer. “ Some people aren’t able to afford things like bikes and maybe a full meal, so we wanted to target the people who are in need.”

With the help of volunteers, churches, and vendors, throwing a birthday party for Jesus was their way of giving back.

“We basically celebrated the birth of Christ by serving others. It was an amazing showing of how different groups of people from different backgrounds can come together,” said event coordinator, Pastor Gordon Cashwell. “It wasn’t about this person giving and this person receiving it was just a big celebration.”

It was a celebration that focused on serving those who may not be able to serve themselves. Volunteers and attendees say events like these make their Christmas holiday even merrier.