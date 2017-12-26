K-9 deputy assists in capturing suspect

BERKELEY, SC (WCBD)- A Berkeley County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy aided in the arrest of a suspect wanted on several warrants.

On Sunday, Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an unknown person entering a residence.

Upon arrival, the deputies found a window to the residence which had been cracked, appearing as though it had been used for someone to gain entrance through.

According to authorities the suspect, Shawn Haney was know by the deputies.

A Berkeley County Sheriff’s report stated that deputies knew that Haney had several warrants, including resisting arrest and for failure to stop for blue lights. Deputies attempted to get Haney give himself up but he would not comply.

Since Haney failed to surrender, a K-9 was deployed. With the assistance of the K-9 deputy, Haney was taken into custody after he finally complied with authorities.

Haney was transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center on the outstanding warrants and to await further warrants being issued.