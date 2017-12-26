Goose Creek tree spreads holiday cheer

Tree outside the Roach's residence.

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCBD) –A Lowcountry man has taken holiday decorating to another level by hanging hundreds of ornaments on a tree outside of his Goose Creek home.

This is the third year William Roach decorated the tree. He hangs the decorations up by using a 24-foot painter’s pole and a ladder.

News 2 caught up with Roach’s wife who explained they her husband “just came up with an idea that he was going to start decorating, and we went and bought some ornaments.”

Roach says they’ve also received contributions from many people who leave decorations on their doorstep.

