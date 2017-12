Ridgeville, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County deputies are searching for a man they say shot a woman in Ridgeville Sunday night.

Witnesses say Michael Tyrone Singleton, Jr. ran into the woods after the shooting.

The victim was taken to Trident Hospital.

Deputies say Singleton should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dorchester County Communications Center at 843-873-5111.