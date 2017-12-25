Drink this to beat the bloat and fatigue this holiday season!

Mt. Pleasant, S.C. – If you have been enjoying all the holiday parties and delicious food, then you know it can leave you feeling a little rough.

Gut health expert Dr. Will Bulsiewicz explains how you can avoid the bloat and fatigue.

He recommends:

1) Make a Raspberry Peppermint Keifer Drink

What you need:

Raspberries

Keifer

Almond Milk

Stevia

Peppermint oil

Raspberry Peppermint Keifer is fermented milk and delivers probiotic bacteria. It also is nearly lactose free.

Dr. B says peppermint is soothing to the guy, reduces spasm and gas pains.

The drink is tasty and perfect for the holiday.

2) Chew on Fennel Seeds

Dr. B says having a few fennel seeds after dinner will help counteract bloating and reduce water retention. It will also freshen your breath.

3) Choose Wisely – Stay away from the salty processed foods.

Dr. B says hydrate because dehydration, salt and sugar will promote bloating! He recommends you make it a point to drink more water and opt for a fruit platter.

“If you’re drinking alcohol, avoid the carbonated, sugary drinks and sneak some water in between,” said The Gut Health MD.

You can find Dr. B online and on Instagram: @TheGutHealthMD