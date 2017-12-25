Charleston Animal Society makes surprise pet deliveries on Christmas Day

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society made surprise pet deliveries on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

14 animals, both cats and dogs, were delivered to homes throughout the Lowcountry as part of the society’s Home for the Holidays program.

“It’s filling a hole in their lives and what better memory to have on Christmas than a new four-legged family member,” said Kay Hyman, the Charleston Animal Society Community Engagement Director.

The Animal Society has been delivering recently adopted pets on Christmas for five years. For the last four years the society partnered with Hendrick Automotive Group for the holiday adoption program. The volunteers delivering the pets are Hendrick group employees.

“We are Santa’s elves and Santa’s helpers because it’s too cold in the sleigh to put the animals so today they will get their deliveries,” said Brad Davis, the community relations specialist for the company in Charleston and North Charleston.

News 2 went along on one delivery of a kitten who was given as gift to three girls in Mount Pleasant.

When the front door was opened one girl started crying.

“I was surprised by the tears, actually,” said Amy Rankin, the mother of the three girls. “She’s our little chatterbox and when she goes silent you know you struck gold there.”