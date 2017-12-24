Official says 37 feared dead in Philippine mall

This photo taken on December 23, 2017 shows firefighters attempting to extinguish a fire at a shopping mall in Davao City on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. Thirty-seven people were believed killed in a fire that engulfed a shopping mall in the southern Philippine city of Davao, local authorities said on December 24. / AFP PHOTO / MANMAN DEJETO (Photo credit should read MANMAN DEJETO/AFP/Getty Images)

DAVAO, Philippines (AP) – A Philippine official says firefighters have recovered one body from a burning shopping mall and there is “zero” chances of survival for 36 other people trapped inside the four-story building in southern Davao city.

Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said Sunday firefighters told distraught relatives of the 36 trapped employees of a business outsourcing company at the top floor of the NCCC Mall that nobody could survive the extreme heat and thick black smoke in the building.

It is unclear when firefighters can break into most areas of the mall, where the blaze was put under control Sunday morning although smoke continued to billow from the popular shopping venue.

Duterte-Carpio says firefighters won’t stop until they find all those reported missing.

