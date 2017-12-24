NYFD employee held on $1M bail in minor crash turned deadly

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) – A New York Fire Department employee is being held on $1 million bail after police say he ran over a college honors student on Long Island after a minor accident.

The bail was ordered Sunday when Daniel Coppolo pleaded not guilty in the Nov. 9 accident.

Authorities say he sped away, running over 18-year-old Taranjit Parmar as she held his door, asking him to stay after the Levittown accident. Defense attorney Lawrence Carra says he hasn’t seen credible evidence his client, a fire department dispatcher, was the driver.

Renjit Parmar, father of the Adelphi University honors student, told a Mineola news conference the public provided leads resulting in Coppolo’s arrest.

The 31-year-old man was charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence and reckless endangerment.