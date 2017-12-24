Fatal wreck in Berkeley County

By Published: Updated:

 

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD)- Shortly before midnight Saturday, crews from the Awendew-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad responded to a single vehicle accident at the 6400 block of Halfway Creek Road in Huger.

According to State Troopers, a 2003 Mercury sedan went off the right side of the road, the driver over-corrected, then ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was deceased when emergency crews arrived.

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s