Fatal wreck in Berkeley County

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD)- Shortly before midnight Saturday, crews from the Awendew-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad responded to a single vehicle accident at the 6400 block of Halfway Creek Road in Huger.

According to State Troopers, a 2003 Mercury sedan went off the right side of the road, the driver over-corrected, then ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was deceased when emergency crews arrived.