MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)– The Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a house fire shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The Awenedaw- McClellanville Fire Department also responded to the blaze on the Ringwood Road off of Six Mile Road.

The occupants of the home were able to make it out of the house uninjured. Authorities say they were able to put out the fire in about 5 minutes.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family of four.