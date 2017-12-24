Driver killed after hitting a tree in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating following a fatal crash, Saturday night.

The incident happened at 11:45 p.m. on Halfway Creek Road in Berkeley County, according to Troopers.

We’re told the driver of a 2003 Mercury was traveling on Halfway Creek road when the driver ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, went off the left side of the road, and hit a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

