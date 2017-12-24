Dive team recovering body on James Island

By Published: Updated:

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCBD)–According to authorities, members of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team are recovering what appears to be a body of a male victim from Sol Legare Boat Landing.

The initial call came in through the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center shortly after 8:15 p.m. by a concerned family member or relative of the victim.

A vehicle is also being reported in the water. There are no additional victims being reported at this time. 

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will provide additional information on the victim. 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s