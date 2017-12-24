Dive team recovering body on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCBD)–According to authorities, members of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team are recovering what appears to be a body of a male victim from Sol Legare Boat Landing.

The initial call came in through the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center shortly after 8:15 p.m. by a concerned family member or relative of the victim.

A vehicle is also being reported in the water. There are no additional victims being reported at this time.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will provide additional information on the victim.